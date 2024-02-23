Kejriwal will be arrested in next 2-3 days, claims AAP leader

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days.

Bharadwaj claims that people from the BJP have been telling them that if AAP forms a multi state alliance with Congress, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and that there is only one way to keep Kejriwal safe, and that is not to form any alliance with Congress.

“We have information that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days. The question is, why is the Central Government showing such haste? …People have been telling us that if AAP forms a multi state alliance with Congress, then Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. Even the BJP people are telling us that if an alliance (with Congress) is forged, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and if we want to see him outside, there is just one way -that Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t become a part of INDIA Alliance with Congress,” he said.

Bharadwaj further claimed that the BJP is afraid that the party will face difficulty wherever the AAP and Congress form an alliance.

“It is clear that the BJP is very nervous. It thinks that if AAP and Congress come together, wherever an alliance is formed, in whichever state – it will be difficult for BJP, difficult for it to form a government,” he said.

Speaking about the seat sharing deal with the Congress, Bharadwaj said, “All the announcements (for all states) will be made together. The discussions are in the final stage. I am sure that the announcement will be made soon.”

On Thursday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced that there will be an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Bharadwaj further claimed that the BJP is afraid that the party will face difficulty wherever the AAP and Congress form an alliance.

“It is clear that the BJP is very nervous. It thinks that if AAP and Congress come together, wherever an alliance is formed, in whichever state – it will be difficult for BJP, difficult for it to form a government,” he said.

Speaking about the seat sharing deal with the Congress, Bharadwaj said, “All the announcements (for all states) will be made together. The discussions are in the final stage. I am sure that the announcement will be made soon.”

On Thursday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced that there will be an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.