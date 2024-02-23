TDP to decide soon on alliance with BJP

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will soon take a decision on alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit President K Atchen Naidu said.

He revealed that his party was invited to join the BJP-led NDA and that TDP leadership is holding talks with the BJP.

Atchen Naidu said that there will be clarity soon on the alliance with the BJP.

Talking to media persons after the meeting of the TDP-Jana Sena coordination committee, he said that both the parties were working on a joint manifesto and this would be released soon.

On the seat adjustment between the two parties, he said the decision would be taken by TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

He mentioned that both the party chiefs have told their leaders that some sacrifices have to be made for alliance and those who could not get the tickets should not get upset.

He said the meeting passed a resolution congratulating the cadres of both the parties over the alliance.

Through another resolution, it condemned the attacks on the media.

Atchen Naidu alleged that unable to digest the coming together of the TDP and the Jana Sena, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to false propaganda to create rift between them. He called upon the leaders and the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to effectively counter this misinformation campaign.