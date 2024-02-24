Rare feat by Joe Root

Experienced batter Joe Root became England’s most successful batter after he became the first batter from his nation to go past the 19,000-run mark following his unbeaten ton against India on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Root tapped into his prime form to pull England back into the game after debutant pacer Akash Deep provided India with a dream start. Along with Ben Foakes, he stitched up a 114-run partnership and ensured that England went wicketless in the second session for the first time in the series. With an exquisite drive, he found the boundary line to raise his bat for his 31st Test ton. With his knock of 106*, Root has now amassed 19,014 runs and became the first England batter to do so. His closest competitor is former England skipper Alastair Cook who struck 15,737 runs during his decorated career. Root’s knock was a perfect blend of patience and aggression as he picked his moments to find the boundary line which kept the scoreboard ticking. With his game-changing knock, Root brought up his 10th Test ton against India in 52nd innings which is the most by any batter in the format. Australia’s veteran batter Steve Smith has nine tons against India in red ball cricket. Cricket legends Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting have eight tons each to their name against India. Coming to the day’s action, at stumps, England posted a score of 302/7 with Root and Ollie Robinson unbeaten with scores of 106(226) and 31(60) respectively. Root’s composure was on full display while making his first appearance of the tour, Robinson caught the eye of the spectators with a six and a four during the final overs of the day’s play. Root and Robinson stitched up an unbeaten 57-run stand which allowed England to amass runs at a healthy run rate. Their unbeaten partnership ensured England went past the 300-run mark and finished the day on a dominant note. @@