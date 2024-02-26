3 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation.

As per the official, the operation was launched based on information received about Raju Salaam ( a Naxal commander). The intelligence received from the headquarters was used to launch the operation.

The SP said the slain Naxals are yet to be identified.

“The Naxals have not been identified yet, but they are from the team of Company Number 5 Raju Salaam, with whom the encounter took place,” he said.

“Other Naxals were seen injured, including two women who were carrying SLR rifles and firing, but their bodies were not recovered,” he added.

Earlier, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday.

According to Chhattisgarh police, the Naxal was killed during an exchange of fire that broke out between DRG jawans and the outlaws in the Burkalanka jungle area.

Notably, two men were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma village allegedly by Naxals who suspected them of being police informers, police said.