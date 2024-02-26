LS polls: GK Vasan to ally with BJP-led NDA

Chennai: In a significant political move, the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), led by former Union Minister GK Vasan, announced its decision to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Vasan confirmed the alliance during a press conference held in Chennai, where he also disclosed his participation in an upcoming public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tiruppur district.

Expressing the rationale behind the decision, Vasan stated, “Tamil Nadu people want BJP to earn a third term to ensure economic development, betterment of the poor.” He emphasized that the alliance was forged with considerations for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and Tamils, as well as the vision of a strong and prosperous India.

TMC’s alignment with the NDA marks a significant development in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Acknowledging Vasan’s role in shaping the alliance, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai remarked, “GK Vasan is going to be the person who can guide us. TMC chief GK Vasan is the first person to join the BJP alliance.” Annamalai further highlighted the collaborative efforts to build a prosperous alliance in Tamil Nadu, leveraging Vasan’s political acumen and support.

The announcement comes at a crucial juncture as the AIADMK and BJP are yet to finalize their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. Both parties are actively engaging with potential allies, including parties like PMK, DMDK, and TMC, in a bid to strengthen their electoral coalition.

Meanwhile, the DMK-led coalition has made progress in its seat-sharing discussions, concluding the first round of talks and initiating the second round. Notably, DMK’s allies, Muslim League and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, have been allocated one seat each, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable representation.