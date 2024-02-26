BJP gears up for Modi’s TN visit tomorrow

Chennai: All arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tamilnadu beginning tomorrow.

He will attend various government and party events at Tiruppur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts.

Modi will reach Sulur airport from Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 pm tomorrow. He will travel to Palladam to attend a political rally by the Tiruppur wing of the BJP. The party functionaries have installed a massive marquee spreading over 1,200 acres in Madappur village. The culmination event of BJP state president K Annamalai’s En Maan En Makkal padayatra will also be held here.

According to Tamil Nadu BJP leaders this will be the biggest public meeting organized by BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The padayatra led by K Annamalai will enter its 234th constituency, Palladam, in Tirupur district tomorrow, which will be its last.

According to sources, Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Palladam to conclude the Yatra. BJP National President JP Nadda joined the Yatra in Chennai when it completed 200 constituencies earlier this month.

Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the six-month-long padayatra in Rameshwaram in July last year. A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra.

During the launch, Amit Shah said that ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the State.

Modi is slated to mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors as he lays the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) second spaceport. The new facility, to be situated at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on 28 February,underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology.