Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies after prolonged illness

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies following prolonged illness, says family.

His daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”

Some of Pankaj Udhas’s most popular songs include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar among many others. He released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.

Pankaj Udhas also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.