Vijay Antony to perform live across TN

Music director-actor Vijay Antony is all set to enthral his fans all over Tamil Nadu with his musical concert. The concert tour titled ‘Romeo Vijay Antony Live-In Concert’ will happen in four cities in Tamil Nadu – Trichy (March 30), April 6 (Salem), Kovai (April 7), and April 13 (Madurai). Music director-actor Vijay Antony is all set to enthral his fans all over Tamil Nadu with his musical concert. The concert tour titled ‘Romeo Vijay Antony Live-In Concert’ will happen in four cities in Tamil Nadu – Trichy (March 30), April 6 (Salem), Kovai (April 7), and April 13 (Madurai).

Vijay Antony’s concerts have sparked immense enthusiasm and anticipation among music enthusiasts, as he has consistently mesmerized audiences in Tamil Nadu and abroad with his Live-In performances, a release said.