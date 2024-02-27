Vijay Antony to perform live across TN

Music director-actor Vijay Antony is all set to enthral his fans all over Tamil Nadu with his musical concert. The concert tour titled ‘Romeo Vijay Antony Live-In Concert’ will happen in four cities in Tamil Nadu – Trichy (March 30), April 6 (Salem), Kovai (April 7), and April 13 (Madurai).
Vijay Antony’s concerts have sparked immense enthusiasm and anticipation among music enthusiasts, as he has consistently mesmerized audiences in Tamil Nadu and abroad with his Live-In performances, a release said.
Expressing his excitement, Vijay Antony stated, “Embarking on a tour across the iconic locations of Tamil Nadu is truly a delight. These cities – Trichy, Salem, Kovai, and Madurai, hold a special place in Tamil cinema, arts, and music, where individuals are ardent admirers and supporters of quality work. They cherish cinema and music as an integral part of their lives, and I am thrilled to witness the peak of excitement while performing for them.”