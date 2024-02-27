Indian Railways to reduce fare of passenger trains

Mumbai: Indian Railways has announced a significant reduction in Passenger train fares. The ticket price are set to decrease by 40 to 50 percent, bringing a big relief for travellers.

The new adjustments were made after the availability of Passenger train tickets at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS). Previously, the lowest fare for Passenger and Express trains stood at Rs. 30. However, after this adjustment, which is now applicable only to Passenger trains, the fare has been reduced to Rs. 10, and the tickets are now available in the UTS app.

After the COVID lockdown, there had been a conversion of Passenger and MEMU trains into express trains, resulting in fare hikes. However, with this decision, fares for short distances trains are expected to revert proportionately to previous rates, offering relief to commuters.

The Northern Railway has also implemented similar fare changes recently, aligning with the broader adjustments made by Indian Railways to benefit passengers across the country.