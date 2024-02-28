ED issues summons to Kejriwal for 8th time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. This marks the eighth summons issued by the central enforcement agency in the money laundering probe.

Despite previous summons, Arvind Kejriwal has consistently chosen not to appear before the ED for questioning on all seven prior occasions.

Arvind Kejriwal has persistently labelled the ED’s summonses as “illegal and politically motivated.” The ED aims to record Kejriwal’s statement regarding various aspects of the excise policy case, including its formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of potential bribery.