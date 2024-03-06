Controversial remarks by A Raja spark condemnation 

Chennai: Recent remarks by DMK MP A Raja have ignited a fresh controversy, drawing condemnation from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their ally, the Indian National Congress.

Raja’s comments, made during a party-organised meeting, have stirred controversy over his assertion that India is not a single nation but a subcontinent characterized by diverse practices and cultures. He went on to make controversial remarks about Lord Ram, prompting allegations of disrespect toward Hindu gods from the BJP.

In response to Raja’s remarks, Supriya Shrinate, a spokesperson for the Congress, expressed strong disagreement, emphasising that Lord Ram transcends communities, religions, and castes. She condemned Raja’s statements, urging individuals to exercise restraint while speaking and emphasising Lord Ram’s universal significance.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Raja’s remarks as an affront to Hindu faith, accusing him of dismissing the sentiments associated with phrases like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Prasad labeled Raja’s comments as reflective of “Maoist ideology” and urged against insulting Hindu sentiments.