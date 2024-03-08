Chandrababu Naidu’s party set for NDA return

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday, rekindling speculation about a potential alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

This meeting marks the second such interaction between Mr Naidu and Mr Shah in as many months.

Another round of talks between TDP and BJP will take place in Delhi today while an official announcement regarding the alliance is anticipated within the next day or two.

The TDP was a crucial part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until 2018, when Mr Naidu, then the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, decided to exit over concerns regarding financial support for the state. Now, as elections loom on the horizon, both parties appear open to the idea of joining forces, provided they can reach a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement.

According to sources, the key focus of the discussions revolved around the potential alliance and the intricacies of seat distribution. While both parties express a willingness to collaborate, the final decision hinges on resolving differences over the number of seats each party would contest.

Andhra Pradesh boasts 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats, and the BJP is reportedly keen on contesting eight to ten parliamentary constituencies. However, the BJP might settle for five to six Lok Sabha seats if an alliance materialises, with the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) contesting three and the TDP retaining the remainder.

BJP is reportedly seeking key constituencies including Vizag, Vijayawada, Araku, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and one additional location.