DMK, VCK & MDMK seal pact ahead of LS polls

Chennai: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalized electoral alliances with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

After prolonged negotiations, the MDMK and VCK agreed to share seats with the DMK to contest the forthcoming polls. The discussions saw the MDMK seeking one seat for the Lok Sabha polls and one for a Rajya Sabha seat, but the DMK was inclined to allocate only one seat. Eventually, MDMK leader Vaiko and party general secretary Durai Vaiko signed the deal at the Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Similarly, VCK chief Thirumavalavan initially pushed for three reserved constituencies and one general constituency but eventually settled for two reserved constituencies after talks with DMK supremo M K Stalin.

Addressing the media, Thirumavalavan stated, “We asked for three and got two. Understand the situation, we settled for the same.”

The recent negotiations also aimed to salvage the strained ties between the Congress and the DMK, which faced hurdles due to tough bargaining over seat sharing. However, timely intervention by Chief Minister M K Stalin seems to have eased the tensions. Stalin, during his visit to Anna Arivalayam, instructed the committee responsible for finalizing seat sharing and allocation deals to be flexible with the allies and wrap up negotiations by Sunday.

The DMK has initiated the process of interviewing aspirants from March 10, having received a total of 2984 applications from aspirants across all 39 constituencies in the state.

With electoral alliances now solidified, political observers anticipate a fiercely contested election in Tamil Nadu, as parties gear up for the polls with their respective strategies and alliances in place.