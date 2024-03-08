Annamalai flays Kanimozhi on Modi remarks

Chennai: In a recent exchange of remarks, the State BJP president, K Annamalai, took a swipe at DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, asserting that she lacks the credibility to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kanimozhi’s statement suggesting that the people of Tamil Nadu wouldn’t support PM Modi even if he resided in the state drew sharp criticism from Annamalai. He emphasized Kanimozhi’s privileged background, highlighting that she resides in a house built by her father and has never engaged in manual labor, making her, in his view, unqualified to critique PM Modi.

“Everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earns their livelihood through work. But what has Kanimozhi done? She lives in the shadow of her father, M Karunanidhi, without holding a job. Without her father’s name, who is she?” questioned Annamalai during a press interaction.

Annamalai further lambasted Kanimozhi for her legal troubles, referencing her incarceration and ongoing corruption cases, suggesting she should reflect on her own actions before criticizing the Prime Minister.

Shifting gears, Annamalai extended his wishes for International Women’s Day, noting that while it originated from Western culture, every day holds significance for women in India.

Meanwhile, Annamalai expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent reduction in LPG cylinder prices, hailing it as a significant gesture benefiting all Indian households.