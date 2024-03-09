Cong to contest 9 LS seats in TN, 1 in Puducherry in DMK alliance

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ruling ally Tamil Nadu, Congress, has finalised the the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, repeating its 2019 formula when the grand-old party had won nine out of 10 seats in the elections. In Tamil Nadu, Congress will be contesting nine seats and the lone segment in Puducherry, too, has been allotted to the party. Congress will be extending support to the candidates of DMK and alliance parties on the remaining 30 seats in Tamil Nadu.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai finalised the deal with the Congress in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.