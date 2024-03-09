Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of LS polls

In a surprising turn of events, Election Commissioner Arun Goel tendered his resignation just ahead of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections of 2024. President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation, leaving the Election Commission of India with only the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, at its helm.

The official notification confirming the acceptance of Arun Goel’s resignation was issued by the President’s office on Saturday. According to the notification, the resignation is effective as of March 9, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Arun Goel, a seasoned bureaucrat, assumed the responsibilities of Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. Prior to his tenure in the Election Commission, Goel had a distinguished career as a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He served in various capacities, including as the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry in the Government of India.

The sudden resignation of Arun Goel has raised eyebrows and prompted speculation about the reasons behind his decision. As of now, the exact motive behind his resignation remains undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to the unfolding events.

With Arun Goel’s departure, the Election Commission is now left with only one member, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. This development comes at a critical juncture, with the Lok Sabha elections looming large on the horizon. The absence of a full complement of commissioners may pose challenges for the Election Commission in ensuring smooth conduct of the electoral process.