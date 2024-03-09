Drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq invested ill-gotten money in films: NCB

The arrest of Tamil film producer and former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and political circles alike. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed that Sadiq had allegedly accumulated substantial wealth through drug trafficking, using it to invest in various sectors such as films, construction, and hospitality in order to conceal his illicit activities.

According to NCB officials, Sadiq’s criminal network extended beyond Indian borders, reaching countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Deputy Director General of NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, stated that Sadiq was arrested in Jaipur for his alleged involvement in an international drug cartel. The accused reportedly earned significant profits from drug trafficking and strategically invested in multiple industries to provide a cover for his illegal operations.

Sadiq, known for producing over five Tamil films, allegedly orchestrated the transportation of pseudoephedrine from India to Australia and New Zealand. Pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the production of methamphetamine, is a highly sought-after drug globally due to its euphoric effects.