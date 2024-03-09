Drug lord Jaffer Sadiq arrested

Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer, businessman and former DMK functionary, has been arrested today for alleged links with an international drug cartel that was jointly busted by the Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was on the hiding for past couple of weeks. Sources say he was picked up from Jaipur.

T he international drug racket smuggled pseudoephedrine via air and sea.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) identified Jaffer Sadiq based in Chennai as the ‘mastermind’ of a massive international drug racket that was busted in a joint operation by NCB and the special cell of the Delhi Police.

NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh said information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder were being sent to their countries.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK on February 25 expelled Sadiq from all positions and primary membership In the party for “acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the DMK.”