In major blow to Cong, Suresh Pachouri joins BJP

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri joined the BJP today in Bhopal. The move will come as a huge surprise to Madhya Pradesh’s Congress leadership ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma commented on Suresh Pachouri’s status in the Congress as the former Union Minister announced his decision to join the BJP.

“Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri is a tall leader in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Since there is no space for such a leader there, he has decided to join the BJP and work under PM Modi’s leadership,” Sharma told reporters.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event.

Chouhan, while welcoming Pachouri to the party, told reporters that “Rahul Gandhi will breathe only after completely finishing the Congress, as Mahatma Gandhi suggested. All good Congress leaders are tired of the party’s ineffective leadership”.