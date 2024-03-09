Massive fire at MP Secretariat

Bhopal: A fire broke out on the third floor of the multi-storey Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building here on Saturday morning, officials said.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, they said.

Some sanitation workers noticed smoke at the Vallabh Bhawan – as the secretariat building is officially known – around 9.30 am, following which the fire brigade was alerted, sources said.

The sources said that some sanitation workers, who were working near the gate number 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, noticed the smoke, following which the authorities were informed.