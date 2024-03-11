Modi to visit TN on 15 Mar

Chennai: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the significance of the southern State in the upcoming polls.

Scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu from March 15 to March 18, PM Modi’s itinerary includes stops at Salem, Kanniyakumari, and Coimbatore, where he will address public gatherings organised by the state BJP and rally support for the NDA alliance.

Sources within the Kamalalayam, Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, disclosed that Prime Minister Modi’s visit aims to bolster the electoral prospects of the NDA alliance in the state. “He (Modi) will take part in the public meetings, which will be organized by the state BJP, and he will campaign for the NDA alliance in the state,” the sources stated.

In anticipation of PM Modi’s visit, BJP leaders have intensified efforts to finalize alliance talks with key regional parties.

Reports say that the party is in talks with the PMK and DMDK to revive the 2014 alliance formula. The alliance talks will be concluded in a couple of days, they add.