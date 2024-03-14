Tight security in Kanniyakumari ahead of Modi’s visit

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Kanniyakumari, security measures have been significantly heightened to ensure a smooth and secure event. This marks Modi’s third visit to the State within a month, underscoring the political significance of the region in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The focal point of Modi’s visit will be his address at the BJP conference, scheduled to take place at the Agatheeswaram Vivekananda College grounds in Kanniyakumari. With preparations underway for this pivotal event, security arrangements have been ramped up to safeguard the Prime Minister and attendees.

To facilitate Modi’s arrival and ensure his safety, a comprehensive security protocol has been put in place. Modi is expected to land at Kumari via helicopter, after which he will proceed to the conference venue via road. In light of this, the entire locality has been brought under the tight control of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the security measures, sniffer dogs have been deployed at key locations, including the conference venue, the route of Modi’s convoy, the helipad, and the government guest house. Additionally, a thorough investigation by the bomb detection squad was conducted at the helipad located near the guest house to preempt any potential threats.

The deployment of security personnel is extensive, with 3,000 police officers mobilized for the task, including reinforcements from neighboring districts. This concerted effort aims to ensure the safety and security of not only the Prime Minister but also of all participants and residents in the coastal district of Kanniyakumari.