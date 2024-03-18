Exceptional fervour in NDA’s favour: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rally in and hold a road show in Coimbatore today

“I will be addressing rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Later in the evening, will join the roadshow in Coimbatore. Be it Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervour in the NDA’s favour.” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, asserting that the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) is moving ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people of Andhra Pradesh to cast vote in favour of the alliance to ensure speedy development of the state.

Modi, while addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district in the presence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan, hit out at the Congress, accusing it of “using and throwing the people of the alliance” in contrast to the BJP.

“NDA alliance moves ahead carrying both regional aspiration and national progress. The support of the BJP in this election, and our partners are continuously increasing, the strength of NDA is increasing, and both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been supporting the rights of the people here, for a long time.

In NDA we take everyone along, but on the other hand, there is the Congress party which has only one agenda – to use and throw the people of the alliance. Today Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same,” PM Modi had said.