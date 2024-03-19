BJP, PMK forge alliance for LS polls

Chennai: In a bid to strengthen their political presence and effect change in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have joined forces by signing an alliance pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance pact was signed on Tuesday in a significant ceremony held at PMK founder S Ramadoss’s Thailapuram farmhouse in Tindivanam. State BJP president K Annamalai and PMK founder S Ramadoss put pen to paper in the presence of Union Minister of State L Murugan and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. The pact solidifies the partnership between the two parties, with PMK set to contest in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in the state.

Addressing reporters at the Thailapuram farmhouse, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss emphasized the significance of the alliance in the larger context of national and state politics. He underscored the importance of continuing the good governance initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and bringing about much-needed changes in Tamil Nadu.