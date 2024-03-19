Oppn repeatedly insulting Hindus, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a charged rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on Tuesday, maintaining his assault on the INDIA bloc over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Shakti’ remark. Modi accused the opposition alliance, which includes the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of displaying ill-intentions by declaring their intention to destroy Hinduism. Addressing a BJP rally in Salem, Modi emphasized that the opposition repeatedly insults Hinduism while refraining from targeting any other faith.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of ‘Shakti’ in Hinduism, citing its association with “Matru shakthi, naari shakti” (the power of mothers and women). He invoked Tamil Nadu’s revered deities, including Mariamman, Kanchi Kamakshi, and Madurai Meenakshi, as embodiments of ‘Shakti’, highlighting their central role in Tamil culture.

Referring to national poet Subramania Bharathi’s worship of mother India as ‘Shakti’, Modi emphasized Tamil Nadu’s commitment to preserving this spiritual essence. He warned that the Congress, DMK, and the INDIA alliance not to undermine Tamilnadu’s ‘Shakti’ heritage.

Modi also addressed the treatment of women by the INDI alliance, citing the past behavior of DMK leaders towards the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as evidence of the alliance’s true nature. In a tribute to K.N. Lakshmanan, former State BJP president, Modi acknowledged his significant contributions to the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu.

Making a bold statement, Prime Minister Modi declared that Tamil Nadu has resolved to cast every vote for the BJP-NDA in the upcoming elections on April 19th, signaling a shift in the state’s political landscape. His rally in Salem served as a rallying cry for supporters, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to safeguarding Hinduism and Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

With the Prime Minister’s rallying call, the stage is set for a fiercely contested electoral battle as parties vie for supremacy in Tamil Nadu’s political arena.