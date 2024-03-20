Gaza faces imminent famine, UN report warns

Famine looms large over northern Gaza, where more than 1 million people are on the brink of starvation, warned a recent UN-backed report, CNN reported.

The dire situation, exacerbated by acute hunger affecting 70 per cent of the population, paints a grim picture of imminent catastrophe. With half of Gaza’s 2.2 million inhabitants facing severe food shortages, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projects famine could strike the north between mid-March and May 2024.

The crisis has already surpassed the threshold for famine, with reports of starvation-related deaths, including children and infants, reaching alarming numbers.

Desperate measures such as scavenging for food, consuming grass and animal feed, and drinking contaminated water have become distressingly common. Mothers, unable to produce sufficient milk, struggle to nourish their babies, while overwhelmed health facilities grapple with the demand for infant formula, according to CNN.

The consequences of this man-made crisis extend beyond immediate hunger, with long-term repercussions on children’s health and well-being. Malnutrition rates among children under two years old are alarming, indicating the severity of the humanitarian emergency. In the south, governorates such as Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah also face escalating food insecurity, with the risk of famine looming through July 2024.

Scarce supplies and disrupted livelihoods exacerbate the suffering, with households resorting to drastic measures to cope with food shortages. Adults sacrifice their own meals to ensure their children eat, while many households report skipping meals altogether.

The looming specter of famine underscores the urgent need for unrestricted access to Gaza to deliver essential supplies and avert further catastrophe.