People of PoK are very deprived: UKPNP spokesperson

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the central spokesperson for the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) adding that they were deprived of jobs and industries. Khan emphasised that PoK is not truly free and independent as it is ruled by the colonial mindset of the Pakistani administration, just as the British Viceroys used to rule British India for the benefit of Britishers.

He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where officers wielded absolute power with no responsibility towards the indigenous people of the region. “The lent officers of Pakistan ruled the PoK as the viceroys used to rule during the colonial British era, during which they enjoyed absolute powers.

The people of PoK are very deprived of everything, as there are no jobs and industries. Government jobs are also very limited and are given to the people who are loyalists of Pakistan,” Nasir Aziz Khan told ANI Regarding Pakistan’s suppression of protests in PoK, Khan stated that anyone advocating for rights, resource ownership, or self-rule is labelled anti-state and anti-Islam. He noted widespread discontent among Pok residents over the lack of development and access to basic resources.

Khan criticised Pakistan’s foreign and defence policies for disproportionately focusing on PoK, with strict control over information and media censorship in the region.