MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of IPL2024.

Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period, the CSK franchise announced today.

In the inaugural match of the IPL this year, CSK will play RCB. The news of Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead CSK has shocked many Dhoni fans. A few days ago, Dhoni had tweeted, “A New Role” hinting the captaincy change.