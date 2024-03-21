Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today in the liquor policy case. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said they suspected the ED would arrest him today. Kejriwal had skipped the central probe agency’s summons nine times.

The ED in a press note had called Mr Kejriwal a “conspirator” in the case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha allegedly conspired with Mr Kejriwal, and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh while framing the now-scrapped liquor policy case, the ED has said.