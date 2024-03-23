TN cop held by Bangladesh army for border crossing illegally

Chennai, In a troubling incident that has stirred major embarrassment for the Tamil Nadu police department, a special Sub-Inspector (SSI) from the state has been detained by the Bangladesh army after allegedly crossing the border illegally.

Identified as John Selvaraj, a 47-year-old SSI serving at the Selaiyur police station in Tambaram City police, the officer’s detention has raised serious concerns regarding his actions and potential involvement in unlawful activities.

According to police sources, Selvaraj had recently taken medical leave from duty before his unexpected and unauthorized border crossing into Bangladesh. Currently held in detention by the Bangladesh army, Selvaraj’s actions have left authorities puzzled and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his illegal entry.

Selvaraj’s history of disciplinary issues adds further complexity to the situation. Previously stationed in Trichy, he faced suspension for chronic absenteeism before being transferred to Chennai and later to the Tambaram commissionerate. Notably, his family resides in Trichy while he maintained a separate residence in Madipakkam.

While assigned to the Selaiyur police station, Selvaraj’s duties primarily involved escorting criminals to court proceedings. However, his unauthorized border crossing has raised suspicions about his potential involvement in illicit activities beyond his official responsibilities.

Authorities are currently conducting an inquiry to ascertain the motives behind Selvaraj’s actions and determine if he was engaged in any unlawful activities during his unauthorized journey to the Bangladesh border.