PMK releases poll manifesto

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) released the poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the array of promises outlined, one proposal has sparked significant discussion and debate. The PMK, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state, has put forward a bold initiative: mandating parental approval for the marriage of girls below the age of 21 years.

Citing concerns over young women falling victim to what they term as “staged love,” the PMK emphasizes the necessity of parental consent to safeguard against potential exploitation. Drawing parallels with countries like Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, and Brazil, where similar laws exist, the party underscores the need to protect adolescents from deceptive relationships.

“In countries like Singapore, Philippines, Japan, and Brazil, parental consent is necessary for the marriage of young people. The Karnataka High Court in India has also emphasized this recently. To prevent young women from being deceived by the love of drama at a very young age, to protect the family system, and to protect the future welfare of adolescents,” the PMK manifesto highlights.

The proposal aims not only to safeguard young women but also to uphold the sanctity of the family institution. However, the announcement has triggered mixed reactions, with some lauding it as a progressive step towards ensuring the well-being of girls, while others criticize it as regressive and patriarchal, infringing on individual autonomy and choice.

Furthermore, the PMK manifesto addresses other crucial issues, including caste-wise census, reservation policies, and state-centric development initiatives. The party pledges to push for a caste-wise census, echoing the recent Supreme Court verdict in the case concerning reservation for economically weaker sections among upper castes. Additionally, they vow to advocate for the removal of the 50% ceiling on reservations, a move that could have significant implications for affirmative action policies in the country.