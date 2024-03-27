Bengaluru blast: NIA holds raids across TN

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have launched a series of searches across 10 premises in Tamil Nadu, including six locations in Chennai, as part of their investigation into the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The explosion resulted in several injuries, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible.

According to sources, the NIA’s operation extends beyond Chennai, with additional locations in southern Tamil Nadu also under scrutiny. The agency’s concerted efforts aim to gather crucial evidence and unravel the intricate network behind the terrorist incident that shook Bengaluru earlier this month.

The NIA’s investigation has centered on identifying and apprehending the individual responsible for placing the explosives at the Bengaluru cafe. Named as Musavir Hussain Shazib, the suspect hails from Theerthahali in Shivamogga district, Karnataka. Shazib’s alleged involvement in the heinous act has raised concerns about the presence and activities of extremist elements in the region.

Sources indicate that Shazib, along with his associate Abdul Mathern Taha, reportedly stayed in lodges in Triplicane, Chennai, for nearly a month leading up to the fateful incident in Bengaluru. This revelation underscores the significance of Chennai as a potential hub for extremist activities and highlights the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to counteract such threats.