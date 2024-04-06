Vaiko releases MDMK manifesto for LS elections

Chennai: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko unveiled the party’s election manifesto ahead of the parliamentary elections during a ceremony at the MDMK party office in Tiruchy. The manifesto outlines several key promises and priorities the party aims to address if elected to power.

Among the notable points highlighted in the manifesto are:

Action on Katchatheevu Issue: The MDMK pledges to take action on the Katchatheevu island matter, a longstanding territorial dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

Lifting ban on LTTE: The manifesto promises to eliminate the ban on the LTTE, a move that signals a shift in the party’s stance towards the organization.

Thirukkural as National Book: The MDMK proposes to declare the Thirukkural, a classic Tamil text on ethics and morality, as the national book of India, emphasizing its cultural significance.

Ban on Hydrocarbon Projects: The party vows to halt hydrocarbon projects in the region, addressing environmental and ecological concerns associated with such ventures.

Closure of Nuclear Power Plants: The manifesto includes a commitment to shut down the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station, reflecting concerns over nuclear energy and its impact on local communities and the environment.