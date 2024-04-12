Annamalai accuses TN police of phone tapping

K Annamalai, the BJP state president, has made serious allegations against the Tamil Nadu police, accusing them of tapping his phone and those of his family members. He claims that this intrusion into their privacy is orchestrated by the ruling DMK party.

In a press conference, Annamalai stated, “Intelligence police eavesdropped on my phone, wife, sister, and other family members. Such tapped conversations are shared with DMK’s former minister V Senthilbalaji, who is in jail, and with a minister.” He expressed confidence that the scenario would change after the election results are declared, and those responsible for the phone tapping would face consequences.

Drawing parallels with a case in Hyderabad where police officers were jailed for snooping on politicians, Annamalai highlighted the seriousness of the situation in Tamil Nadu. Despite efforts to destroy evidence like hard discs and cell phone tapes, he claims that similar misconduct persists in the state.

Annamalai responded to remarks made by AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road shows. He challenged Palaniswami to hold a road show to gauge public support, alleging that scripted speeches and orchestrated attendance characterize their events.

The BJP leader emphasized that Prime Minister Modi’s focus during campaigns is solely on the DMK, indicating that the competition in the state is primarily between the DMK and BJP in the current Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin’s criticism of Modi’s guarantees, Annamalai stated, “The Prime Minister has given a guarantee to send corrupt persons to prison after the 2024 polls. He has guaranteed to protect Tamil Nadu from Tasmac, curtail divisive forces, and eliminate dynasty politics after the 2024 polls.”

Furthermore, Annamalai announced that the BJP has taken steps to register a complaint with the Election Commi