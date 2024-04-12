DMK claims TN’s leadership in National Indices

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu asserted the state’s preeminence in various national indices, citing statistics from documents released by the union government. According to the DMK, Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian model of governance, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, serves as a guiding principle for the rest of the country.

Sharing data from reports by Niti Ayog and other government agencies, the DMK highlighted Tamil Nadu’s top ranking in several key areas. The “Export Preparedness Index – 2022” report from Niti Ayog positioned Tamil Nadu at the forefront among states scoring 80 to 100 points. Additionally, the NIRYAT report revealed Tamil Nadu’s second-ranking position after Maharashtra, accounting for 16.30% of the country’s total export value of engineering goods.

In terms of maternal health, Tamil Nadu secured the second spot nationally, with only 3.31% of the state’s population deprived of maternal health, a stark contrast to the significantly higher figures in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state also excelled in antenatal care, ranking first after Goa in the Social Progress Index 2022 report.

The DMK also pointed out Tamil Nadu’s impressive performance in institutional deliveries, with the state recording the highest number (99%) of such deliveries among all states.

Furthermore, the ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Report 2022-23 highlighted Tamil Nadu’s prominence, designating it as the top state with 50 out of the 250 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country. This achievement underscores Tamil Nadu’s specialized growth across various sectors.

The DMK’s assertion that Tamil Nadu leads in numerous national indices reflects the party’s pride in the state’s achievements under the Dravidian model of governance. They argue that Tamil Nadu’s success serves as a blueprint for other states to emulate, highlighting the efficacy of its governance principles in fo