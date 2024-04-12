Tamilisai’s poser to Stalin

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP candidate for Chennai South, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, posing 25 questions and asserting that he has no right to question the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters after paying tributes at the late CM K Kamaraj memorial in Guindy, Soundararajan raised several contentious issues and accused the DMK government of neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests.

Soundararajan questioned Stalin’s actions during Sri Lanka’s internal conflict, asking whether he visited Sri Lanka when Tamils were being killed. She also criticized the DMK government over the Katchatheevu islet row, alleging that it was ceded to Sri Lanka due to fear of Indira Gandhi during the Congress-led UPA government’s tenure. She pointed out the DMK’s alliance with the Congress, which declared emergency and imprisoned DMK leaders, and accused them of inaction regarding the Katchatheevu issue.

Taking aim at former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Soundararajan questioned the DMK’s promises of waiving agricultural loans during their tenure in power. She highlighted the neglect of the Kamaraj memorial, contrasting it with the well-maintained Karunanidhi memorial, and accused the DMK government of disrespecting the legacy of Kamaraj, who played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu’s progress, particularly in education and the implementation of mid-day meal schemes.

Soundararajan criticized the Congress party’s leadership, alleging a lack of respect for their late leaders and emphasizing the importance of succession politics to them.