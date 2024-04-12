AIADMK candidate booked for poll code violation

The Race Course police have registered a case against AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran, who is contesting for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, for alleged violation of Election Commission norms. The case was filed following a complaint lodged by a monitoring officer, who accused the candidate of seeking votes from devotees at a temple in the city on March 26.

The AIADMK candidate’s alleged violation of Election Commission norms highlights the need for strict enforcement of electoral laws and vigilance against attempts to manipulate voters through unethical means. It is essential for political parties and candidates to uphold the democratic principles of transparency and accountability while engaging with voters during election campaigns, say political observor Kannan.