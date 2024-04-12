Seeman bats for Jaffer Sadiq

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, speaking at a public meeting in Erode, alleged that Jaffer Sadiq and film director Ameer are being unfairly targeted by central investigation agencies because they are Muslims. He criticized the authorities for selective action, citing the recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore at a port in Gujarat and questioning the lack of transparency in the matter.

Seeman emphasized that the focus on individuals like Jaffer Sadiq and Ameer is part of a larger pattern of discrimination against Muslims by central agencies. He called upon BJP leaders to address these concerns and provide clarity on the actions taken regarding the seized drugs in Gujarat.

Addressing the issue of unemployment in Tamil Nadu, Seeman highlighted the influx of North Indian workers into sectors like construction and agriculture due to the departure of locals. He pledged to conduct a survey of the unemployed population and provide them with skill training and employment opportunities if NTK comes to power. Additionally, he expressed his intention to send migrant workers back to their home states.

While acknowledging the contribution of North Indian workers to Tamil Nadu’s economy, Seeman raised concerns about providing them with ration cards and voter IDs with Tamil Nadu addresses. He warned against the potential consequences of allowing non-Tamil speakers to influence the state’s politics, cautioning that Tamil Nadu could become another Hindi-speaking state.