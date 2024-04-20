Excise scam: Court reserves order for Sisodia’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved the regular bail pleas of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He has sought regular bail in CBI and ED cases related to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

While opposing the bail plea, the CBI said that this Court had rejected his bail. His bail was dismissed by the Supreme Court too.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, after hearing the submissions of ED and CBI, reserved the order for pronouncement on April 30.

Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Manish Sisodia, Zoheb Hossain for ED, and Pankaj Gupta for the CBI. During the hearing, the plea seeking interim bail for General election campaign was withdrawn by the counsel for Sisodia. CBI’s Prosecutor, Pankaj Gupta, while opposing bail, said that Sisodia is the main accused in the case and is not entitled to bail.

He further said that accused does not satisfy the rigors of PMLA for granting of bail. He is powerful political figure. The investigation is at a nascent stage. It was further submitted that there are allegations of destruction of evidence and misuse of power, which may hamper the probe. Pankaj Gupta referred to former PM Manmohan Singh, who said that corruption is cancer for society.