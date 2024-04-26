Modi will free Telangana of corruption, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured the people of Telangana that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a third term, he will free the state of corruption.

Addressing a public rally in Siddipet, Amit Shah accused Congress of making Telangana the “ATM”.

“Congress has made Telangana its ‘ATM’. Congress and TRS share a great bond, and looting Telangana is their common goal. Make Modi Ji the Prime Minister again, and he will save you from the corrupt clutches of these parties,” he said.

He further said that the BJP would end the Muslim reservation if his party came to power again at the Centre after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP has decided to celebrate September 17 as the Hyderabad Liberation Day every year. Once voted to power, BJP has decided to end the Muslim reservation imposed by BRS and Congress, and will instead provide the same to SCs, STs, and OBCs. The holistic development of Telangana can only happen when the BJP government will be formed at the Centre,” he said.