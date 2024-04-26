Rahul appeals to vote for hand symbol to form ‘govt of Indians’

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters to support the Congress and vote for the ‘hand’ symbol to form a ‘government of the Indians’.

In a video message shared on his official ‘X’ handle, Gandhi said that this election is meant to protect the Constitution and democracy while urging the citizens to “fulfil their duty towards democracy”.

“This election is an election to save democracy and principles. On one side, BJP and RSS are trying to destroy democracy and the constitution. And on the other side, Congress party and INDI alliance are making efforts to protect the constitution and democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We walked on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, about 4000 kilometres; we also walked from Manipur to Maharashtra. We interacted with you, we listened to what you had to say and then made a revolutionary manifesto. This is your manifesto. Congress party created it but it is yours,” he said.