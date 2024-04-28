Orange alert extended as heat wave grips TN

Chennai, Apr 29: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu, indicating the persistence of a heat wave on May 1. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the state for the next three days, signaling elevated temperatures across Tamil Nadu. Chennai, Apr 29: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu, indicating the persistence of a heat wave on May 1. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the state for the next three days, signaling elevated temperatures across Tamil Nadu.

The forecast indicates that maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal levels, with intense heat anticipated throughout the month of May. This surge in temperatures is attributed to a trough/wind discontinuity stretching from Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu, extending approximately 1.5 km above mean sea level. The warming of the sea further exacerbates the situation, particularly affecting the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

Temperatures are projected to range between 39 to 43 degrees Celsius (102.2 to 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the affected regions, with north interior districts bearing the brunt of the heat wave. Specifically, areas such as Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram are expected to experience severe heat wave conditions, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for May 1.

Renowned Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John has highlighted that the peak of the heat wave is anticipated from May 1 to 4, particularly impacting north interior Tamil Nadu. Regions such as Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, and Karur are expected to endure high temperatures during this period.

As the state braces for the onslaught of extreme heat, authorities and residents are urged to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the heat wave. Measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours, and ensuring adequate ventilation and cooling measures indoors are recommended to safeguard against heat-related illnesses and discomfort.