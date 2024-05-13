AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Kejriwal’s staff

New Delhi: In a shocking event, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal today alleged that she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal staff. The Delhi Police today said that it received a PCR call and the caller claimed to be Swati Maliwal.

“One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been recieved at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she will give complaint later,” said DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

The complaint was assigned to the Civil Lines police station. Maliwal, during her call to the Police, alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal staff misbehaved with her.

Police has not yet received a formal complaint. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said.

A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister’s residence after that but did not enter as per the protocol.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister’s residence or from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Swati Maliwal became a member of the Rajya Sabha in January this year. She represents Aam Aadmi Party in the upper house.