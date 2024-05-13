SC junks plea to sack Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has snubbed a petition seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi following his arrest in March in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The plea was filed by Kant Bhati, who challenged a Delhi High Court order last month quashing his request to sack Kejriwal.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said it was up to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to act, if the situation warranted intervention, and refused to interfere. The court said there was no legal merit to the petition and noted, “Ultimately it is a matter of propriety.” “How can we go into all this… let the LG take action if he wants to…” the court said.

The court’s handing off the plea to the Lieutenant Governor could open a fresh front in the ongoing squabble between Mr Saxena and the AAP, particularly after the former called for an anti-terror probe into allegations the Chief Minister received funding from the banned Sikhs For Justice group.