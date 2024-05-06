Japanese Foreign Minister visits Nepal

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko during her stopover visit to Nepal on Sunday held bilateral talks with her Nepali counterpart and called on the Prime Minister and President.

During the bilateral talks, the two foreign ministers reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations and cooperation so far and discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations to elevate economic and development cooperation as well as cultural and people-to-people relations in the days to come.

“The two leaders discussed enhancing support and cooperation in Nepal’s major developmental priorities that include agriculture, hydro-power, infrastructure development, connectivity, export promotion, industrial production, foreign investment and tourism sectors, among others,” Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

According to the release, matters discussed during the meeting included, the role of Japan’s experience, knowledge, skill, and technology in multiple sectors including industrial development, agriculture, hydroelectricity, and infrastructure development in Nepal; including Japan’s assistance in Nepal’s flagship program to launch tunnel technology in developing road infrastructures.

The year 2026 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Japan diplomatic relations.

Moreover, the leaders underscored the need to commemorate the milestone with high-level exchanges and various events.

“Both sides also discussed matters relating to enhancing cooperation between two countries at bilateral, regional as well as multilateral levels in the areas of mutual interest,” the release stated further.