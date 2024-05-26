Devotees flock to Kanchi for Thiru Ther fete at Varadaraja Perumal Temple

Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram witnessed a massive influx of devotees today as part of the Thiru Ther festival. The seventh day of the annual brahmotsavam saw the deity, adorned in splendid attire along with his consorts, paraded in the grand temple car, much to the delight of the devotees.

As the majestic ‘ther’ commenced its procession, the air resonated with the fervent chants of “Govinda Govinda” from the devotees. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to manage the large crowds and ensure a seamless darshan experience for everyone.

Earlier in the festival, on the third day, the Garuda Seva was held, attracting devotees from across the state. This significant event in the brahmotsavam featured the deity mounted on Garuda, his celestial vehicle, as he was taken out in a grand procession. Devotees from various regions flocked to Kanchipuram to witness and participate in the festivities, seeking the blessings of the Almighty.

The Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple is revered as one of the 108 Divya Desams, making it a crucial pilgrimage destination. The annual brahmotsavam is a highlight for the temple town, drawing pilgrims and tourists alike to celebrate the divine spectacle.

PHOTOS: D SUNDAR