Chennai airport receives bomb threat emails

Chennai: Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, Chennai airport officials received two email threats alleging that bombs had been placed at five locations across the airport and would explode sequentially. The threats prompted immediate action from airport security and local police.

According to reports, the alarming emails led to heightened security measures at the airport. Officials swiftly increased security protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Extensive checks and investigations were conducted throughout the airport premises.

The police launched a thorough investigation into the threats and, after several hours of intensive searching and scrutiny, discovered that the bomb threats were a hoax.

The incident caused temporary panic and disruptions but highlighted the readiness and efficiency of Chennai airport’s security and emergency response teams. Authorities are continuing to investigate the source of the hoax emails and have assured the public that they are taking all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.