PM Modi remembers legendary actor NTR on his 101 birth anniversary

Praising his contributions to film and politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101 birth anniversary.

Calling him a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader, PM Modi in a post on X said, “Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary.

He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society.”