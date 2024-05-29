“Mani Shankar apologised unreservedly for “alleged invasion” term”: Jairam Ramesh

After Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered controversy over his “alleged invasion” remark on the 1962 India-China war, Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the latter has apologized and the party distances itself from his original phraseology.

Jairam also attacked PM Modi over his statement on the 2020 India-China face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley saying that the Prime Minister gave a clean chit to the Chinese weakening the negotiation position of India.

In a post on X, Jairam said, “Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar has subsequently apologised unreservedly for using the term “alleged invasion” mistakenly. Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology. The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL. So too were the Chinese incursions in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed.”