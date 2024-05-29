PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee for opposing CAA

Accusing the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal of opposing the CAA for political gain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wanted to settle infiltrators in the state.

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Mathurapur, PM Modi said “Your one vote will end the misrule of TMC. We will begin the journey of Viksit and Surakshit Bengal. Today, infiltrators are grabbing the opportunities meant for the youth of Bengal. The whole nation is worried that the demography has changed in border areas of the state. Why did they protest against CAA? Because they want to settle the infiltrators here.”

Targeting the TMC-led state government, PM Modi said that the state government is attacking the Constitution by snatching away the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Castes and giving them to Muslims.